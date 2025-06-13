U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it regularly provides security at big sporting events in response to questions about the agency’s presence at the FIFA Club World Cup amid President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection is committed to working with our local and federal partners to ensure the FIFA Club World Cup 26 is safe for everyone involved, as we do with every major sporting event, including the Super Bowl. Our mission remains unchanged,” the agency said Thursday in response to an inquiry by The Associated Press.

The agency had previously deleted a social media post that said its officers would be “suited and booted” for the opening round this weekend of Club World Cup games.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino addressed questions about CBP involvement during an event earlier this week promoting Saturday’s opener between Inter Miami and Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“No, I don’t have any concerns about anything in the sense that we are already attentive on any security question,” Infantino said. “Of course, the most important for us is to guarantee security for all fans who come to the games. And this is our priority.”

Border Patrol agents have routinely been called in to help with security for large events, including the Super Bowl. They handle things like screening cargo shipments into stadiums for hazardous materials and contribute to emergency planning.

At last year’s Copa América final at Hard Rock Stadium, throngs of fans breached security gates and forced the game to be delayed.

Officials for Miami-Dade County said a lack of intelligence gathering, insufficient security perimeters and large numbers of unticketed fans on stadium grounds led to the chaotic scene.

“As with all stadium events, Hard Rock Stadium officials work in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies and event organizers to establish and enforce security protocols based on the unique needs of each event,” Hard Rock Stadium said in a statement to ESPN this week about its security plans for the Club World Cup.

“For FIFA Club World Cup 2025, fans should expect to pass through multiple security and ticket check points in order to enter Hard Rock Stadium. All fans will also have their tickets scanned as they enter the property. Ensuring fan safety continues to be the highest priority for all stadium events.”

FIFA also said there has been close collaboration with multiple agencies.

“Fan and participant safety is paramount in everything we do to ensure a positive and memorable experience for all. In line with previous FIFA competitions, our safety and security team has been planning and collaborating closely with stadium officials, as well as local, regional, tribal, state and federal agencies to ensure a robust security presence not only for the opening match at Hard Rock Stadium, but at all our venues for the FIFA Club World Cup,” it said in a statement to ESPN.

The Club World Cup opener Saturday comes amid protests in several cities over actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The Club World Cup features 32 teams from across the globe playing in 11 cities nationwide through July 13.

Information from ESPN’s Lizzy Becherano and The Associated Press was used in this report.