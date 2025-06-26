We’re into the final day of the FIFA Club World Cup group stage!
Enjoy the play-by-play from Thursday’s game: Juventus against Manchester City at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Jump to: Club World Cup home page | Liveblog
>
ESPN
Jun 26, 2025, 03:00 PM ET
We’re into the final day of the FIFA Club World Cup group stage!
Enjoy the play-by-play from Thursday’s game: Juventus against Manchester City at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
Jump to: Club World Cup home page | Liveblog
>
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co