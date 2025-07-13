Football’s player unions have secured a victory in their battle for mandatory rest periods after a meeting in New York between FIFA president Gianni Infantino and senior figures from global player unions resulted in an agreement on the need for standardized player breaks.

Amid concerns of player burnout, players’ groups had demanded action on player welfare following FIFA’s decision to stage this summer’s inaugural 32-team Club World Cup during the European offseason.

And following talks on Saturday, FIFA and the players’ unions have reached “consensus” on a mandatory 72-hour minimum gap between games and a three-week period of rest in the closed season, world soccer’s governing body said.

A proposal for players’ unions to participate in FIFA Council meetings when players’ matters are addressed will also be considered.

In a statement, FIFA said: “The meeting addressed key issues concerning player health (both men and women), a top priority given that it forms part of the occupational risk prevention framework established by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

“FIFA and the player unions reviewed upcoming joint projects involving the world’s football governing body and players’ representative organisations, with a specific focus on player rest and recovery, as well as competitions within the context of the International Match Calendar (IMC).

“There is a consensus that there must be at least 72 hours of rest between matches, and that players should have a rest period / holiday of at least 21 days at the end of each season.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has faced pressure from player unions over the expansion of the Club World Cup. Eva Marie Uzcategui – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

“This period should be managed individually by each club and the respective players also depending on their match calendars and taking into account applicable collective agreements.

“Furthermore, a rest day per week should also be planned, whilst being managed pragmatically.

“In addition, it was discussed that player travel — especially long-haul intercontinental trips — and the climatic conditions under which matches are played, should be considered when defining policies for the upcoming IMC.”

FIFPRO, the global footballers’ union, and the players’ unions of England and France filed a lawsuit against FIFA with the European Union in June 2024 alleging that it had abused its dominant position and violated European competition by expanding its fixture calendar with the expansion of the FIFA World Cup and introduction of the Club World Cup.

On the eve of the Club World Cup in the United States, FIFPRO called for a mandatory four-week break at the end of each season.

With the FIFA Club World Cup being introduced without consultation with player groups, FIFA and the players’ unions have agreed on the need for a “balance to be struck” between the club and international calendar.

“Regarding competitions, FIFA and the player unions agreed on the importance of striking the right balance between national team football and club football, on the one hand, and between domestic, continental, and global club competitions on the other hand,” the FIFA statement said.

“It is important to create opportunities for players from all over the World to compete in top competitions as this boosts global football development.

“Additionally, offering more playing opportunities to players who are not at the highest international level was also identified as a priority.”