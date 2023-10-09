Fifa has relaxed the bidding rules around stadiums for the 2034 men’s World Cup, in a move that allows countries with fewer established football venues to host the tournament.

The decision is at odds with attempts in other sports to create more sustainable events and minimise the construction of “white elephants”.

In Fifa’s overview of the bidding processes for the 2030 and 2034 tournaments, member associations “must propose a minimum of 14 suitable stadiums, of which at least seven must be existing stadiums”.

However, in Fifa’s overview of hosting requirements for 2034, circulated on Thursday, that requirement had been relaxed. “Of the 14 suitable stadiums proposed, any bid must propose a minimum of four existing stadiums,” the documents states.

Fifa has allocated the 2034 tournament to bidders from Asia and Oceania under its policy of rotation. Saudi Arabia announced its intention to host the tournament within minutes of bids opening.

Fifa requires stadiums with a minimum capacity of 40,000 for the tournament, with key matches needing room for 60,000 and 80,000 spectators.

Saudi Arabia’s successful bid proposal for the 2027 Asian Cup included four stadiums of 40,000 capacity or more: two in Riyadh that are being upgraded, one in Jeddah and a new build in Dammam. Construction on Dammam Stadium commenced last month.

This week the construction work of the new Dammam stadium, the first stadium for the 2027 Asian Cup, began in the city of Dammam The stadium is scheduled to open in late 2025.

A Fifa spokesperson said: “The bidding regulations require Fifa to use the 2030 requirements as a base and adapt were [sic] appropriate and applicable to make them fit for purpose.

“The requirement for four existing stadiums for the 2034 edition factors in the significantly longer lead in time to the tournament and guards against infrastructure being more out of date, making allowance for having the best quality possible.”

The updated document clarifies the definition of existing stadiums to mean “currently in existence or currently under construction” or “requires renovation or reconstruction, whereby the main structural elements are preserved”.

It also sets out that the determination of whether a stadium is “existing” or not will be made by Fifa “based on the project documentation provided and any observations made during any official inspection visits”.

Expressions of interest by potential hosts for 2034 must be lodged by 31 October. Australia is “exploring the possibility” of a bid.

The International Olympic Committee has encouraged the use of existing facilities by Olympic hosts. It claims 95% of venues for Paris 2024 will be pre-existing facilities – including some refurbished and modernised – or temporary structures.

The Australian Olympic Committee has claimed the 2032 Brisbane Olympics will be cost-neutral thanks to its use of existing facilities.

The Queensland government has announced plans to renovate the Gabba at a cost of $2.7bn in time for the event.