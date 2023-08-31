The 2023 Off Road Triathlon Festival, which is being hosted by Scurry Events on Sunday (September 3), is Triathlon Scotland sanctioned and will include a full distance race which will count towards the Off Road Triathlon Scotland event rankings.

As well as the full distance race, there will be a 1km, 13km, 5km, Short Distance 500m, 7km and 3km, Aquabike, Duathlon And Aquathlon.

The full distance enjoys a 1000m swim in the fresh water of Loch Ore with good safety cover within a friendly swimming environment.

The swim will be two laps of 500m with an Aussie style beach exit after lap one to re-enter the swim for lap two.

The off road bike will then take on a challenging 13km cycle over a two lap course. Each lap will take in a descent of Harran hill.

The run is a mixed terrain 5km course which circumnavigates the hilly Clune and an old ironage fort before coming back in by the loch side to the finish.

Participants need to have signed by by midnight on Saturday, September 2 and more information is available at www.scurryevents.co.uk.