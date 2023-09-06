Celtic goalkeeper Thomson died after sustaining serious injuries in an Old Firm derby, against Rangers on September 5 1931, with his funeral attracting more than 10,000 mourners to Bowhill Cemetery.

The tournament was started by Cardenden man Alex Burns in 1983, and has taken place every year since and the 2023 event will see a number of children’s teams compete for the trophy at Moorside Park, the home of Dundonald Bluebell, on the 17th starting at noon.

Alex recalled this week: “Working with my late wife Jessie, I felt it would be good to celebrate the life of John Thomson, who died at the very tender age of 22, having established himself as a regular in the Celtic team and become a Scottish internationalist.

“We got some incredible support from local people and that has continued over the decades and it is amazing that we have reached the 40th anniversary of the tournament.”

Fife Provost Jim Leishman meets some of the young players who took part in last year’s John Thomson Tournament. (Image: David Wardle)

Alex lost wife Jessie 14 years ago, but his daughter Amanda has stepped into the breach to provide the backing which has kept the Burns family ensuring the John Thomson Tournament remains one of the highlights of the Cardenden calendar.

The John Thomson tournament will kick-off at noon on the 17th and will last to about 3pm when a presentation ceremony will take place at Bowhill Centre.

The tournament has had to be held a fortnight later than normal, and wreaths were laid at the Thomson grave in the village on Tuesday September 5, with a number of people coming from Glasgow for the event to mark the 92nd anniversary of John Thomson’s death.