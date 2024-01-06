Fighter, which is touted to be one of the biggest releases this year, is garnering eyeballs for the intense chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, who will be coming together for the first time on the big screen, later this month. Ahead of its release, as Deepika turned a year older on January 5, and Hrithik decided to pen a heartfelt wish for his co-star. He was joined by Anil Kapoor, who will also be essaying one of the lead roles in the upcoming Siddharth Anand directorial.

Hrithik Wishes Deepika Padukone

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share a few glimpses of Deepika Padukone from their upcoming aerial actioner, and also penned a long birthday wish for her. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone! You Truly exemplify the spirit of Fighter with the way you persevere through every challenge and setback on your way to victory. It has been an absolute pleasure working with you – wishing you health, happiness and peace for this year and all the years to come.” He concluded it by wishing her in true-blue ‘Patty’ style as he added, “Soar High, Sqaud Leader Minal Rathore.” For the unversed, Deepika plays the role of an Squadron Leader of the Indian Air Force by the same name in the upcoming entertainer. On the other hand, Hrithik will be essaying the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania.

Hrithik-Anil-Kapoor-wish-Deepika-Padukone-for-Fighter

Anil Kapoor Too Wishes Deepika

Further, Anil Kapoor, who will be playing Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky also took to the platform to share his birthday wish for Padukone as he wrote, “Many Many happy returns of the day. To more and more health and success to you!”

Birthday Girl Deepika Padukone Acts Goofy In This BTS Video From Fighter Sets, Does bhangra With Director Siddharth Anand in BTS video

The film’s production house Viacom 18, on Friday, dropped the BTS video featuring Deepika Padukone. The BTS gives a sneak peek into Deepika’s character Minni, which is packed with some ultra glam, sassy, beautiful and powerful moments.

Watch the video here:

Sidharth Anand Speaks About Deepika’s Character In Fighter

Deepika is seen style dropping in the song sequences and rocking the uber-confident Squadron Leader look from the Air Dragons unit. In a fun moment, she, along with Siddharth Anand, also does a goofy bhangra step. All in all Deepika is seen having a blast with the entire Fighter squad, highlighting her off-screen camaraderie.

Chi Director Siddharth Anand had recently spoken about Deepika’s character and had shared that Minni is the kind of role the actor has not played earlier. Talking to India Today, he had said, “Deepika is playing an Air Force officer in Fighter. She’s part of the unit, the elite unit of the Air Force, and it’s based on a lot of reality and authenticity. So it’s something that Deepika has not played before. She has literally bitten into it and, honestly, it’s a lot like her in real life.”

He had added that working with Deepika is fun on sets. “Deepika is so much fun on set. And, she’s translating that character as a real good ‘takkar’ (competition) to Hrithik’s character. So it’s very exciting.”

Apart from them, Fighter is also expected to star Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover in key roles and the two actors also wished the actress on her special day.

About Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter embodies cinematic brilliance. Seamlessly blending heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, the film guarantees an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as Fighter soars into theaters on January 25th, 2024, promising a cinematic extravaganza that redefines excellence.

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related