Hrithik Roshan, who impressed the audience with his action-packed performance in War, is all set to play an Indian Air Force officer in Siddharth Anand’s next, Fighter. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, is touted to be the country’s first-ever aerial action drama.

Shoot Schedule of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter

According to sources close to the development, Hrithik will begin shooting for the final leg of Fighter tomorrow in Mumbai. He will be joined by Anil Kapoor for some dramatic scenes of the film’s climax.

After that, the team will move on to shoot a party song featuring Hrithik, Deepika and other cast members. The song will be choreographed by Bosco–Caeser and will be shot over a period of six days in the city.

“It’s a week-long schedule in the city wherein Hrithik and Anil Kapoor will be shooting for some dramatic moments of the film’s climax. Following this, the team moves on to shoot for a party number. It’s a song choreographed by Bosco–Caeser and will be picturized on Hrithik, Deepika, and the other members from the cast. The duo is all excited to shoot for their first-ever dance number over a period of 6 days in the city,” revealed a source close to the development.

Fighter shoot: Two more songs to be shot in international locations

Following this, the Fighter team will fly to international locations to shoot two more songs. One of them will be a romantic ballad and the other will be a fun dance number, both composed by Vishal – Shekhar.

“Siddharth loves to mount his films and display the scale in every frame. Fighter is his passion project and he is leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable cinematic experience for the audience. From the action blocks to dramatic confrontations and the music – Siddharth is ensuring larger-than-life elements in all aspects. Music has always been USP for his cinema, and the three melodies as well as the visuals of the three songs will be the talk of the town upon the launch,” the source added.

Siddharth Anand to wrap the shoot by October

Siddharth Anand, who is also producing the film under his banner Marflix, is known for his lavish and grand visuals. He is leaving no stone unturned to make Fighter a memorable cinematic experience for the audience.

The film is expected to wrap up by the second half of October with a short patch work schedule in Mumbai, after the climax and three song shoots. A major portion of the film is already in the post-production stage with DNEG working on the visual effects.

“Siddharth shot for the action blocks and aerial shots in advance giving enough time to the VFX team to bring out a polished version of the sequences. He kept songs and dramatic scenes for the end, and is all set to bring his film during the Republic Day weekend,” the source concluded.

Spirit Of Fighter, unveiled with looks of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor

On Independence Day, the makers launched a motion poster called ‘Spirit of Fighter’ from the film to unveil the look of the principal cast.

It marks his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone, who will also be seen as an air force officer in the film. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role.

The film will pay tribute to the armed forces and celebrate their valour and sacrifice. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2024.

