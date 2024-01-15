The upcoming film, Fighter is being touted as India’s biggest aerial-action drama, which would mark Siddharth Anand’s return exactly a year after his blockbuster film, Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Pathaan. It is the first time that Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are paired up with each other.

Last year, the Fighter teaser was released which introduced the audience to the lead cast, including Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Patty), Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Minni), and Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Rocky). The teaser showcased the lead cast performing aerial stunts in their jets. It also included a kissing scene featuring Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of “Sujlam Suflam” playing in the background as Hrithik unfurled a tricolor from his aircraft.

Fighter Trailer Out Now, Set To Give Goosebumps

Trailer of Fighter was launched today on Monday, 15th January. In a unique promotion strategy, the same trailer was screened across cinemas in India. It will be available on IMAX screens as well as selected PVR and INOX cinemas.

The much anticipated trailer for the film –starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor – featured intense aerial action sequences in a battle over Kashmir. The trailer, about 3 minutes 9 seconds long, is high on adrenaline pumping thrills, goosebumps dialogues and powerful action stunts.

While sharing the trailer, Hrithik captioned his post, “दिल आसमान के नाम, और जान देश के नाम । जय हिन्द! 🇮🇳”

The film is said to be a power-packed action spectacle that would bring a story that salutes the indomitable spirit of our IAF officers who secure our skies and protect the nation. It is primarily shot at air force bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes.

Air Force Pilot theme based song Heer Aasmani from Fighter

Recently, an Air Force Pilot theme-based track Heer Aasmani was unveiled from the film. Talking about the same, Siddharth Anand said in a statement, “Heer Aasmani is a track that’s dedicated to the special Squad of Air Dragons coming together. The song showcases the crew bonding, both during briefing and training sessions as well as during their downtime. The theme of Heer Aasmani is an Air Force Pilot expressing their unconditional love for the skies, their passion; a love so pure that it is almost unfathomable to those on the ground.”

About Fighter

Going by the official description, “Fighter will narrate the story of an aspirational young man named Shamsher Pathania, who must overcome his obstacles after enlisting in the Indian Air Force in order to become a hero of the Indian Armed Forces. Fighter promises to take the viewers on a gripping journey filled with action, drama, and stellar aerial action performances.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter embodies cinematic brilliance. Seamlessly blending heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, the film guarantees an unparalleled cinematic experience. Brace yourself for an epic journey as Fighter soars into theaters on January 25th, 2024, promising a cinematic extravaganza that redefines excellence.

