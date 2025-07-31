Design software maker Figma (FIG), set to begin trading in Thursday’s session, priced its initial public offering at $33 per share on Wednesday, signaling strong demand as the price comes in above expectations for a range of $30-$32.

The company is set to be worth $19.3 billion on 585 million shares outstanding at the $33 mark.

The company is set to raise roughly $1.2 billion in a sale of 36.94 million shares split between the company’s sale of 12.47 million shares and existing shareholders’ sale of 24.46 million shares.

Figma, helmed by CEO Dylan Field, is set to be the latest indicator of an IPO market that has been strong in 2025, with tech darlings like Circle (CRCL) and CoreWeave (CRWV) seeing shares soar after public debuts earlier this year.

Figma’s IPO comes after the company abandoned plans to sell itself to digital software giant Adobe (ADBE) in 2023 for $20 billion after European regulators raised anti-competition concerns about the merger between two digital design giants.

The company’s IPO plans have been closely watched on Wall Street.

The Street’s $30-$32 pricing expectations, which Figma has now exceeded, were already a raise from Figma’s own prediction of a $25-$28 pricing.

Should Figma stock soar after opening for trade this morning, the tech company will follow in the footsteps Circle, which saw shares rise 168% from their IPO price on in its first day of trading.

Circle is now up more than 510% since its open in June, while fellow IPO darling CoreWeave (CRWV), which notched only a marginal gain on its first trading session, is up more than 160% since its March debut.

Jeremy Allaire, CEO and co-founder of Circle Internet Group, the issuer of one of the world’s biggest stablecoins, and Circle Internet Group co-founder Sean Neville react as they ring the opening bell, on the day of the company’s IPO, in New York City, U.S., June 5, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid · REUTERS / Reuters

Figma’s revenue has grown by 46% year-over-year, and more than three quarters of the Forbes 2000 companies use the design software maker’s products, according to Figma’s offering documents.

The success of IPOs like Circle has pushed the market back toward the year of dealmaking Wall Street M&A bankers had been calling for until those plans were thwarted by a widespread market freeze following tariff uncertainty in April.

The Renaissance IPO Index, which is run by IPO data firm Renaissance Capital and tracks public offering performance, came back after an “April freefall” to deliver an “explosive rally to end [Q2] up 20%, outperforming the S&P 500 (+11%),” according to the firm’s Q2 quarterly review.

Jake Conley is a breaking news reporter covering US equities for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on X at @byjakeconley or email him at jake.conley@yahooinc.com.

