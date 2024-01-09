The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has promoted Teni Melidonian to chief Oscars officer, a newly created position, and MaryJane Partlow to executive vp, awards production and special events, Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced Tuesday.

Melidonian will continue to report directly to Kramer. Partlow will report to Melidonian.

Melidonian will lead strategy, talent relations, special events and production teams for all awards programs and events. She will collaborate closely with the Oscars producers and show host, Disney/ABC and Academy leadership, including the board of governors and its committees and oversee the teams involved in developing and executing the Oscars for a global viewing audience.

As the lead liaison with Disney/ABC, the Academy’s broadcast distribution partner, Melidonian heads Oscars ad sales, marketing, advertising and synergy strategies supporting audience growth opportunities globally.

Partlow will lead the teams in producing all awards special events throughout the Oscars season, including the Governors Awards, nominations announcement, nominees luncheon, Scientific and Technical Awards and the Oscars Governors Ball.

“These positions and department are vital to the Academy’s evolution and success as we head into our 100th Oscars and beyond,” Kramer said in a statement. “Teni is creative and forward-thinking — and her years of Academy experience and strong knowledge of our awards are a huge asset for our organization during this exciting and historic time. She played a critical role in the success of last year’s show. MaryJane is a truly innovative leader, and her prowess in producing top-notch events is exceptional. I am deeply grateful for their strategic partnership and support.”

In 2022, under Kramer’s leadership, Melidonian led the newly created Oscars strategy division, successfully creating a unit working year-round on all awards-related programs. The team also oversees guest and nominee ticketing and seating for awards season events and spearheads member screenings.

Melidonian was most recently executive vp, Oscars strategy. She began her Academy career in 2005 as a publicist, advancing to head communications and publicity and overseeing brand strategy and marketing before moving over to lead the Oscars strategy team. Prior to the Academy, Melidonian worked in Washington, D.C., including for the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia.

Partlow joined the Academy in 2013 and most recently held the position of senior vp, awards production and special events, contributing significantly to the Academy’s marquee events. Prior to joining the Academy, Partlow produced events for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Emirates airline and several high-profile global philanthropic families.