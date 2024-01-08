As we are moving ahead in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7, the anticipation among the fans expands after Vichitra encountered eviction. The latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 brought an unexpected twist, leaving both viewers and housemates in surprise. With each passing day in the house, the stiff competition between housemates is increasing.

However, in week 13, both Nixen and Raveen Daha were eliminated from the house, resulting in a double eviction. These double evictions grabbed the attention of netizens, leaving everyone wondering who would win Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7.

Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Six contestants in the grand finale after Vichitra’s eviction

The latest episode began with Kamal Haasan’s announcement of an upcoming eviction. Soon after the announcement, the atmosphere inside the house gets anxious. Each contestant had to cast crucial votes to determine who would stay and exit the house.

Dinesh, Archana, Maya, Mani Vijay, and Vichitra were in a challenging condition.

In an unexpected turn, Vichitra faced eviction, resulting in a farewell from the Bigg Boss house with a blend of emotions. Henceforward, Vichitra shows her gratitude towards her fellow contestants and promises to reunite with them outside the house.

After this, Kamal Haasan shared a stage with Vichitra, where she shared her emotions towards the whole journey. She stated, “In these 98 days, I’ve learned my entire life with your guidance. Thank you to Bigg Boss for this amazing opportunity.”

Kamal Haasan wished Vichitra the best of future endeavors and reacted to her by saying that eviction marked not an end but a new beginning. Vichitra’s 98-day journey inside the house ended, leaving the top six contestants for the grand finale vote. The list of six finalists is Vishnu Vijay, Maya Krishnan, Vijay Varma, VJ Archana, Mani Chandra, and Dinesh Gopalsamy.

Moving forward, the grand finale week adds an extra layer of excitement and anticipation among the audience. It will be interesting to witness who will become the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7.