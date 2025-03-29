‘London’s Sky Pool’
The Sky Pool is 82 feet long and holds 50 tonnes of water. It provides swimmers with an experience of floating in the air while offering views of the Houses of Parliament and the London Eye. The pool also includes a rooftop bar and spa, accessible only to residents of the Embassy Gardens towers and their guests.
Bangkok Earthquake Sparks Online Discussions
The viral video follows an earthquake in Bangkok that caused dramatic scenes of a rooftop pool overflowing, cascading water down a skyscraper. This has led to social media users drawing comparisons with London’s Sky Pool, with many sharing footage of its transparent design and elevated positioning.
Sky Pool’s Structural Design and Safety
The Sky Pool was designed by structural engineer Eckersley O’Callaghan and developed by Embassy Gardens in collaboration with architecture firms Hal Currey and Arup Associates. The concept, which originated in 2013, focused on creating a transparent swimming experience where swimmers could see the ground below.
Resurfaced Footage Captures Public Fascination
Though the Sky Pool has been in place for years, recent events have reignited public interest. Social media users continue to circulate footage of the pool, highlighting both its innovative design and its striking resemblance to the dramatic scenes in Bangkok.