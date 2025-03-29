‘London’s Sky Pool’



A video of London’s transparent swimming pool, the Sky Pool, has gone viral following an earthquake in Bangkok that turned a rooftop pool into a waterfall. The Sky Pool, suspended 115 feet above a street between two buildings in the Nine Elms neighborhood of southwest London, originally opened in 2021 but is now gaining renewed attention.

The Sky Pool is 82 feet long and holds 50 tonnes of water. It provides swimmers with an experience of floating in the air while offering views of the Houses of Parliament and the London Eye. The pool also includes a rooftop bar and spa, accessible only to residents of the Embassy Gardens towers and their guests.

Bangkok Earthquake Sparks Online Discussions

The viral video follows an earthquake in Bangkok that caused dramatic scenes of a rooftop pool overflowing, cascading water down a skyscraper. This has led to social media users drawing comparisons with London’s Sky Pool, with many sharing footage of its transparent design and elevated positioning.

Sky Pool’s Structural Design and Safety

The Sky Pool was designed by structural engineer Eckersley O’Callaghan and developed by Embassy Gardens in collaboration with architecture firms Hal Currey and Arup Associates. The concept, which originated in 2013, focused on creating a transparent swimming experience where swimmers could see the ground below.

Resurfaced Footage Captures Public Fascination

Though the Sky Pool has been in place for years, recent events have reignited public interest. Social media users continue to circulate footage of the pool, highlighting both its innovative design and its striking resemblance to the dramatic scenes in Bangkok.