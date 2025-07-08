After being left in unconscionable states of captivity, four dolphins of Gulf World Marine Park have been saved by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

This overdue rescue occurred on the morning of 4 June following a video released by the animal rights group TideBreakers, which caught the bottlenose beauties’ rapidly decaying enclosure on camera.

Doris, Kitana, Dagny and Wren, the remaining survivors of a pod, are now happily living at Clearwater Marine Aquarium where they’ll receive 24/7 care.

It’s believed that conditions at the Florida-based tourist spot proved so toxic to the dolphins’ wellbeing that five lost their lives there – all within eight months of each other.

Fellow teenager Gus was then euthanised over a life-threatening illness, while 15-year-old Turk contracted a bacterial lung disease and the eldest, Nate, passed away from a systemic infection, according to the Marine Mammal Inventory Report.

Before the quartet’s removal from the premises, inspectors working on behalf of the US Department of Agriculture scraped close to six inches of green algae off one of the pool steps, as per the Panama City News Herald.

Meanwhile, the report found that one of the tank filters had been out of juice since November 2024, while a second tank’s only worked at 50 percent capability, meaning the poor ‘star performers’ had been swimming in their own muck for half a year.

Mercifully, the FWC has now stepped in by transporting the mini pod to Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA).

“FWC Law Enforcement remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting Florida’s marine life. In coordination with our partners, we’re proud to share a major step forward in the ongoing investigation at Gulf World Marine Park,” read a statement.

“This morning, four rescued rough-toothed dolphins – Doris, Kitana, Dagny, and Wren – were successfully transported from Panama City to Clearwater Marine Aquarium. CMA’s expert team ensured the dolphins were healthy and ready for the move.

“These dolphins, deemed non-releasable by NOAA [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration], will now receive continued care at CMA. FWC is actively assisting our federal partners to ensure accountability and the highest level of care for these animals.”

LADbible has reached out to Gulf World Marine Park for comment.

A similarly terrible situation is still in play over at Marineland of Antibes, which continues to house a mother-and-son pair of killer whales and 12 dolphins despite being closed all year.

The marooned orcas have also been subject to TideBreakers’ campaigning efforts, who posted drone footage of their disgraceful living conditions to hundreds of thousands of people on the internet.

Due to poor attendance numbers, this French Riviera tourist destination was forced to cease operations back in January after 55 years.

In May, TideBreakers co-founder Marketa Schusterova said: “We know from reviewing footage [of Marineland] that the tank is causing a hazard. We know that it’s not being cleaned, it’s falling apart. It’s a hazard for these orcas every day.

“We are very worried that the situation is so critical, and the water quality is deteriorating to the point that it’s going to cause health issues to these whales, and they’re going to be euthanised before they get a chance to actually see a sanctuary.”

This article by Dan Seddon was first published by LadBible on 28 June 2025. Lead Image: Featured Image Credit: YouTube/WMBB News.



