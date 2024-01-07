Final Fantasy 14 just had a whole bunch of new details dropped for its upcoming Dawntrail expansion, including its newest class, Pictomancer.



Fancy yourself as a bit of an artist? As revealed at Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest in Tokyo last night, Pictomancer, a new ranged magical DPS, should help you express yourself when it arrives with Dawntrail is one of the latest classes later this year. The reveal trailer for the new class shows it off in action by demonstrating some of the spells you’ll be able to use with your new paintbrush weapon, and it looks suitably gloopy as the player character waves around blobs of paint before shooting them off at an enemy.



There were plenty of other announcements made at Fan Fest too. Those of you that are desperate to play as large cat women should be very happy to hear that female Hrothgar will be added alongside Dawntrail too. Much like the predominantly Viera, for a majority of their time in Final Fantasy 14 they’ve only had one gender option, only allowing male Hrothgar. Endwalker introduced the ability to play as male Viera, with female Hrothgar now following in the rabbit-people’s footsteps.



On top of that, more lifestyle content is being added in the form of Cosmic Exploration, a new mode that will let you explore different planets, though details on what you’ll actually be doing are limited as of right now. There’s also a new limited job being added at some point during the 7.0 expansion, Beastmaster, which will presumably do what it says on the tin. Final Fantasy 16 fans can also look forward to the collaboration event which is apparently planned for early April.



You’ll also soon have an excuse to jump back into the MMO, as patch 6.55, Growing Light Part 2, is out January 16, just over a week away.



Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail doesn’t have a specific release date just yet, but it is due out this summer still, so you can look forward to it coming then.

