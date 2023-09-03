Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida shared a message today announcing that the game will in fact be getting some DLC, and there’s a new update out now too.



Prior to the release of Final Fantasy 16, DLC wasn’t outright promised, but Square Enix had said it would consider it depending on the reception to the game. Clearly the game was received well enough (even if it didn’t meet some goals), because over on its official Twitter account, Yoshida confirmed in a video message that there are two pieces of DLC in the works, though he didn’t go into too much detail about them.



“We’ve seen so many opinions and reactions from our community of Final Fantasy 16 players,” Yoshida said in his message. “But one thing that came through particularly strongly was how people wanted to see more of Valisthea’s story and spend more time with her inhabitants. To accommodate, the development team has started work on two instalments of paid downloadable content.”



On top of that, PC players will likely be happy to hear that a port is now in development, with Yoshida noting that he hopes “to be able to give you more information on both the upcoming downloadable content and the PC version before the end of the year, so please stay tuned.”



In the meantime, though, an update for the game is now available that introduces a bunch of tweaks, but most notably it’s adding in a weapon skin and costume feature. For the weapon skins, you’re now able to change the look of Clive’s weapon to any of the other swords you have, while keeping the same stats of the original sword. Essentially it’s a glamour system, but just for swords! As well as that, both Clive, Jill, Torgal, Ambrosia, and Joshua all have an alternative outfit you can choose from, though it’s not available right at the start.



Square Enix shared the rest of the patch notes for Final Fantasy 16 update 1.10 on the game’s Twitter, which you can check out here.

