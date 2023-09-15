Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is exclusive to PlayStation 5 for at least three months, Square Enix and Sony have confirmed.

At the end of the Final Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer unveiled during Sony’s State of Play September 2023 showcase is a note confirming the PS5 exclusive is “not available on other formats at least until May 29, 2024”.

Image credit: PlayStation.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s release date is set for February 29, 2024, which means Sony’s deal with Square Enix for the game guarantees at least three months’ of exclusivity.

Predecessor Final Fantasy 7 Remake launched in April 2020 on PlayStation 4, before the enhanced Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade launched on PS5 in June 2021, and on PC in December 2021. An Xbox version has yet to be announced, although Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently teased that the game, as well as PS5 exclusive Final Fantasy 16, may launch on Microsoft’s console at some point in the future.

Square Enix recently confirmed two sets of DLC for Final Fantasy 16 as well as a PC version in news that came three months after the launch of the game on PS5.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth Summer Game Fest 2023 Trailer

Square Enix released a significant amount of information about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth during State of Play, including that it features 100 hours of content and where in the original story this second game in the trilogy of remakes ends.

