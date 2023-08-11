Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis, the mobile RPG retelling the FFVII saga, finally has a release date. The game was first announced in February 2021.

Ever Crisis hits iOS and Android on September 7. The game is a free-to-play single-player chapter-structured RPG that spans the entire FFVII timeline. Expect to relieve key elements of the original 1997 game plus new story elements written by FF VII Remake story and scenario writer Kazushige Nojima that center on a young Sephiroth. Gameplay includes active-time battles, and monetization takes the form of microtransactions for certain weapons and equipment. See it in action in the latest trailer from Summer Game Fest in June.

This will be the latest stab at bringing FFVII content to mobile. In January, Square Enix shut down Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, its mobile battle royale that was revealed alongside Ever Crisis two years ago. Hopefully, Ever Crisis has a better run and offers a solid appetizer until Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launches next year.