Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the sequel to 2020’s Final Fantasy VII Remake, will hit PlayStation 5 on February 29, 2024. This follows news from Summer Game Fest back in June where Square Enix announced Rebirth will require two discs and launch in “early 2024.”

Alongside news of Rebirth’s release date, Square Enix and PlayStation also released a new and expansive trailer during today’s State of Play. In it, we get our first looks at characters like Cait Sith, Vincent Valentine, and more. We also get to see The Gold Saucer, some fun minigames inspired by the visual style of Final Fantasy VII on PS1, and more of the game’s open area exploration, which features ridable chocobos, vehicles, and segways.

Check out the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth release date trailer for yourself below:

Here are some screenshots from today’s trailer:

Following the release of this new trailer, producer Yoshinori Kitase, director Naoki Hamaguchi, and creative director Tetsuya Nomura each released a message on Twitter celebrating today’s news. We’ve posted each below:

Yoshinori Kitase, Producer

Naoki Hamaguchi, Director

Tetsuya Nomura, Creative Director

The end of today’s trailer also revealed a special Collector’s Edition of Rebirth:

For more about Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, check out its reveal trailer from last year and then read about how the entire Final Fantasy VII Remake project will be a three-game series. Read about how the game’s co-director, Motuma Toriyama, says you don’t need to play Final Fantasy VII Remake to enjoy Rebirth after that and then check out this Rebirth trailer from earlier this summer.

Are you excited for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth? Let us know in the comments below!