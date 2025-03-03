AMMAN — Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products, is proud to announce that it has received its first-ever CDP SME Climate Score. This recognition marks a key milestone in FHH’s commitment to sustainability, transparency, and climate action.

The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) is a global non-profitorganization that helps companies measure, disclose, and manage their environmental impact through the world’s only independent environmental disclosure system. The score evaluates key sustainability areas, including carbon emissions, energy usage, climate risks, and overall sustainability strategies.

Fine Hygienic Holding has achieved a C rating—the second highest grade awarded this year by the CDP—underscoring the company’s dedication to tracking and reporting its environmental footprint. This milestone reflects FHH’s progress in climate transparency and accountability, laying the foundation for further improvement.

Commenting on the achievement, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Engineer Maen Tabari, stated: “This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. As a manufacturing group we recognize that environmental responsibility is integral to our mission. This score motivates us to continue enhancing our sustainability efforts, reducing our carbon footprint, and driving meaningful change for the future. We are at the forefront of the industry, continually raising the bar and never hesitating to go one step further in innovation and excellence.”

FHH remains committed to integrating sustainable practices across its operations and will continue advancing its environmental initiatives in the years ahead. The group has been recognized with numerous awards and certifications, including the prestigious Excellence in Sustainability Environmental Certificate from CHEP, a global provider of supply chain solutions, as well as the EcoVadis Silver Rating.