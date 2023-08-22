What are the best fine motor tools for kids? These are a few of my “go to” fine motor tools for preschoolers!

Why are fine motor skills important?

Fine motor skills activities help kids strengthen the small muscles that control kid’s hands, fingers, and thumbs. Strong muscles help kids do things like feeding themselves, grasping toys, buttoning and zipping clothes, writing, drawing, and more!

Here are some of my favorite tools to add into play to help kids build strong fingers muscles and have fun at the same time!🙌

