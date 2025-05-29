Image credit: Supplied

Finesse, a leading digital transformation and AI solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Securiti, the pioneer of the Data+AI Command Center. The announcement was made during the GISEC event and aims to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to businesses across the region.

This partnership combines Finesse’s expertise in digital transformation with Securiti’s advanced technologies for managing sensitive data.

Together, they offer a robust suite of capabilities tailored to address the complex demands of today’s cybersecurity landscape.

Enhancing Cyberhub with AI-driven solutions

Finesse will integrate Securiti’s AI-powered data privacy and security tools into its Cyberhub platform. This integration equips organizations with advanced solutions for protecting sensitive data across both structured and unstructured environments.

Cyberhub already includes features such as a Cognitive Security Operations Center (CSOC), automated incident response, AI-driven Zero Trust architecture, and governance frameworks for generative AI. With the addition of Securiti’s platforms—Data Vault, Data Leakage Protection, and automated privacy compliance—Cyberhub’s offering becomes even more powerful, enabling proactive and scalable cybersecurity strategies.

Leadership perspectives on the partnership

“This partnership addresses critical challenges organizations face in securing sensitive data across distributed environments, especially in the cloud,” said Megha Shastri, Vice President – Enterprise Accounts at Finesse. “Our collaboration with Securiti will give customers continuous visibility and control over their data, reducing risks and ensuring compliance.”

Tahir Latif, Chief Privacy Officer (META) at Securiti, added, “Organisations must balance rapid innovation with strong data security. By automating the discovery, classification, and protection of sensitive data, we provide foundational intelligence that supports downstream security and AI governance.”

Advancing PrivacyOps and Ethical AI

As AI adoption accelerates, ensuring data privacy and ethical governance becomes a top priority. This partnership will enhance PrivacyOps by introducing greater automation and transparency. The integrated solution supports zero-trust frameworks and encourages responsible AI use across enterprise operations.

“Responsible AI governance begins with responsible data governance,” Latif emphasised. “Without deep visibility into data flows, deploying AI becomes risky.”

Paving the way for the future of cybersecurity

The Finesse-Securiti alliance comes at a pivotal moment as businesses face increasing cyber threats and evolving regulatory requirements. Together, these companies aim to create a secure foundation for growth—offering seamless integration of data security, AI governance, and privacy management to organisations in the UAE and beyond.