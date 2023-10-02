Finesse2tymes has never been one to have a conventional relationship, and he proved it again when he celebrated two of his girlfriends being pregnant at the same time.

Taking to TikTok on September 25, the “Black Visa” rapper can be seen dancing to the smash R&B track song “Candy Rain,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 list in 1994, and became Soul for Real’s highest charting hit.

The caption on the video read, “when you get both of your girls [pregnant lady emoji] at the same time.”

Check out the video below.

Finesse2tymes’ unconventional relationship status may have caused much chatter amongst Hip Hop fans, but clearly both women like the arrangement.

Last month, the Memphis rapper announced he’d cut one woman out of his three-girlfriend lineup, while simultaneously revealing a remaining girlfriend, Nia Love, was expecting. Now the other remaining girlfriend, FNG Shugga, is also expecting.

Taking to his Facebook account on September 25, Finesse confirmed that Shugga is pregnant.

“Mama I need yo help!” he wrote with shocked emojis alongside a screenshot of a text with Shugga that showed positive pregnancy tests.

In a post of her own, the expecting mom wrote, “Uncle Elroy and Shugga have a creation on the way. Well no headstand for me. But the party still going on.”

As dedicated as the pair seems to be to one another, things weren’t always that easy for Finesse2tymes and FNG Shugga.

related news Finesse2Tymes’ Girlfriend FNG Shugga Gets Huge Tattoo Of His Face August 7, 2023

Over the summer, the rapper Gloss Up aired out the Bread Gang Entertainment rapper when he reportedly slid into her DMs following a brawl with another girlfriend, BBJay.

Then, following a public breakup with Erica Banks and her not-so-kind reviews of his bedroom performances, Finesse2Tymes debuted his three simultaneous girlfriends in May.

But in an Instagram dump on September 11, he revealed in the caption that BBJay had been cut out of the picture due to loose lips.

“She was tawkn to much got eliminated, I told u don’t speak on what u saw,” he wrote.

In one of the pics in the carousel, Nia Love showed off a baby bump and commented under the post, “Baby daddy.”