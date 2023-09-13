Finesse2Tymes has dumped one of his girlfriends and appears to have a kid on the way with another one of his partners.

The Memphis rapper took to Instagram on Monday (September 11) with a photo dump where he revealed in the caption one of his girlfriends had been cut out of the picture due to loose lips.

“She was tawkn to much got eliminated, I told u don’t speak on what u saw,” he wrote.

It looks as if BBJay was the girlfriend to be discarded while Nia Love is the one who showed off a baby bump and confirmed that Finesse2Tymes is indeed the father. He has kids from a previous relationship as well.

“Baby daddy,” Nia wrote in the comment section of the rapper’s post.

Although, FNG Shugga is still in the picture amid her beef with Nia Love as the Bread Gang rapper’s girlfriend count has dwindled from three to two.

Last month, Shugga pledged her allegiance to Finesse by getting his mug tattooed on her thigh. She’d been thinking of getting it for quite some time, and ultimately decided to pull the trigger.

“This something I been thinking on for about month. I finally did it,” she wrote in the caption. “Shout to @iamexklusive for plugging me in.”

Meanwhile, Finesse2Tymes is brushing off the baby mama drama and is on the road with upcoming tour stops the rest of the month in Petersburg, Virginia, Lafayette, Louisiana, Biloxi, Mississippi, and his hometown of Memphis.

The Memphis rapper has had plenty of legal issues of his own but he’s vowing to put up bail for a select few people in the cities where his tour is stopping.

“Ay man, look next Thursday, man, in Birmingham, man. I’ma be at the jailhouse I’ma be there early next week,” he said in a clip posted to his IG Story.

“I’m making somebody bond in every city I go to for all the next shows while I’m on tour. So if you got somebody locked up, you got somebody fucked up and they got a bond, hit me up I’m making bonds in every city I go to, man.”