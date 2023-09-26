Finesse2Tymes now has a child on the way with each of his current girlfriends.

Earlier this month, the Memphis rapper announced he’d cut one woman out of his three-girlfriend lineup, while simultaneously revealing a remaining girlfriend, Nia Love, was expecting. Now the other remaining girlfriend, FNG Shugga, is also expecting.

Taking to his Facebook account on Monday (September 25), Finesse confirmed that Shugga is pregnant after taking multiple at-home tests.

“Mama I need yo help!” he wrote with shocked emojis alongside a screenshot of a text with Shugga that showed the positive pregnancy tests.

In a post of her own, the expecting mom wrote, “Uncle Elroy and Shugga have a creation on the way. Well no headstand for me. But the party still going on 🥳”

You can view the posts below.

Following a public breakup with Erica Banks and her not-so-kind reviews of his bedroom performances, Finesse2Tymes debuted his three simultaneous girlfriends in May.

But in an Instagram dump on September 11, he revealed in the caption that BBJay had been cut out of the picture due to loose lips.

“She was tawkn to much got eliminated, I told u don’t speak on what u saw,” he wrote.

In one of the pics in the carousel, Nia Love showed off a baby bump and commented under the post, “Baby daddy.”

He has kids from a previous relationship as well.

Last month, Shugga pledged her allegiance to Finesse by getting his mug tattooed on her thigh. She’d been thinking of getting it for quite some time, and ultimately decided to pull the trigger.

“This something I been thinking on for about month. I finally did it,” she wrote in the caption. “Shout to @iamexklusive for plugging me in.”

As dedicated as the pair seems to be to one another, things weren’t always that easy for the couple. Last month, rapper Gloss Up aired out the Bread Gang Entertainment rapper when he reportedly slid into her DMs following a brawl with his now-ex, BBJay.

The “Rich Baby Mama” rapper took to social media to post what she claims are DMs between herself and Finesse2Tymes.

“Ahh no cap you juicy ash,” Finesse appeared to write in a DM. “Shit crazy ash. Aight when u spin block I’ma give you same energy ni.”

He allegedly checked up on Gloss Up following the viral brawl over the weekend. “U good,” Finesse2Tymes said in the alleged texts. “I’m all good love keep going It’s all good.”

Finesse2Tymes then took to his Facebook account to respond to Gloss Up where he threatened to leak alternate footage of the house party brawl that showed a different result.

“I don’t be speakn on female beef, or get in the way of the shyt, but when a MF try to come for me and mine, when all I ask is be quiet and this shyt dead, ok, so when I get drunk tonight I’ma upload the REAL video,” he wrote.

Finesse2Tymes followed up to explain that the DMs were allegedly before he began dating BBJay and he wants to set up a rematch between the two.

“MANE WE CAN MEET UP IN SOUTH VEGAS WITH THE GLOVES BBJ READY I GOT MY WHOLE BANK ACCOUNT ON IT,” he continued.