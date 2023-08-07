Finess2tymes‘ longtime girlfriend, FNG Shugga, has proven her loyalty to her man in the most extreme of ways.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday (August 5), FNG Shugga revealed that she’d gotten a huge — and very detailed — tattoo of the “Black Visa” rapper’s face. She also revealed that she’d been thinking of getting it for quite some time, and ultimately decided to pull the trigger.

“This something I been thinking on for about month. I finally did it,” she wrote in the caption. “Shout to @iamexklusive for plugging me in.”

Check out the video of the tattoo below.

FNG Shugga also revealed that Finesse2tymes’s DJ, TJ, was the one who hooked her up with her tattoo artist.

As dedicated as the pair seems to be to one another, things weren’t always that easy for the couple. It’s worth noting that FNG Shugga is one of three women that Finesse2tymes is dating.

And last month, the rapper Gloss Up aired out the Bread Gang Entertainment rapper when he reportedly slid into her DMs following a brawl with another girlfriend, BBJay.

The “Rich Baby Mama” rapper took to social media to post what she claims are DMs between herself and Finesse2Tymes.

“Ahh no cap you juicy ash,” Finesse appeared to write in a DM. “Shit crazy ash. Aight when u spin block I’ma give you same energy ni.”

He allegedly checked up on Gloss Up following the viral brawl over the weekend. “U good,” Finesse2Tymes said in the alleged texts. “I’m all good love keep going It’s all good.”

Finesse2tymes then took to his Facebook account to respond to Gloss Up where he threatened to leak alternate footage of the house party brawl that showed a different result.

“I don’t be speakn on female beef, or get in the way of the shyt, but when a MF try to come for me and mine, when all I ask is be quiet and this shyt dead, ok, so when I get drunk tonight I’ma upload the REAL video,” he wrote.

Finesse2Tymes followed up to explain that the DMs were allegedly before he began dating BBJay and he wants to set up a rematch between the two.

“MANE WE CAN MEET UP IN SOUTH VEGAS WITH THE GLOVES BBJ READY I GOT MY WHOLE BANK ACCOUNT ON IT,” he continued.