Finesse2Tymes has dropped off a defiant new song and visual for “Can’t Go To Jail.”

Released on Friday (September 1), the clip finds the rapper on the run from police as he raps about evading his arrest.

“I just peeled off on the 12/I can’t go to jail,” he raps on the song. “I gеt caught, I won’t get no bail/I can’t go to jail! (Nah!)”

Check out the visual for “Can’t Go To Jail” below.

The video arrives amid some legal trouble for Finesse2Tymes, who was recently arrested for what he claimed was outstanding “fed” warrants — but a bit of research proved otherwise.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, which was posted on Saturday (August 26), the Memphis rapper claimed that he was being picked up on federal charges, and even went so far as to sneakily record himself in the back seat of a police cruiser.

“These folks won’t let me be great, just came lock me up for a warrant in 2018 [unamused face emoji] [man facepalming emoji] I’ll be back yaw [100 emoji],” he wrote. “What don’t break n***a make a n***a [100 emoji]. I’m out numbered I gotta against the feds and the opps.”

However, court documents obtained by HipHopDX reveal that if, indeed, Finesse2Tymes was picked up by authorities, it was for four outstanding state warrants in Shelby County, Tennessee. According to the records, the rapper (real name Ricky Hamilton) has been on the lam since 2018 for marijuana possession with intent to distribute, property theft valued between $10,000-$60,000, cocaine possession with intent to distribute, and altering/destroying a motor vehicle’s serial number.

More recently, he was briefly wanted by Houston Police last week after an associate of the rapper named Ronald Bell rented and allegedly never returned an Infiniti QX80 SUV valued at $72,200 back in February.

However, it didn’t take long for the case against Finesse2Tymes to be dismissed, prompting the Memphis native to laugh off the charges.

“Who the fuck get a warrant and have the case dismissed in less than 12 hours?” record executive J. Prince Jr. said on Instagram, before pointing the camera at Finesse2Tymes. “Him. Him! Who get a warrant to get the case dismissed in eight hours man?”

“This bitch is gone!” Finesse exclaimed.