Finesse2tymes has shared a confusing confession that has fans questioning the validity of the lifestyle he brags about in his music.

On Tuesday (September 26), the 31-year-old rapper shared a message to his Instagram Stories in which he addressed those who have been making fun of him by suggesting that he can’t support his children from two different women.

“Mane i don’t know why people keep saying I’m about to be on child support 2x,” he began. “I get a SSI check, I get disability, If y’all ain’t figured out by now that I need help something wrong. Either be good to big father, Or the government gone pay ya.”

This claim is inconsistent with the image of wealth and luxury he has cultivated for himself, so to admit that he receives Supplemental Security Income caught many by surprise. Furthermore, it is unclear what exactly he was referring to saying he has a disability.

Finesse2tymes raises eyebrows with disability confession: “I get [an] SSI check” https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/jd9wUshsgW — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 27, 2023

Earlier this week, Finesse2tymes revealed that he has a child on the way with each of his current girlfriends.

Prior to that, the Tennessee native announced he’d cut one woman out of his three-girlfriend lineup while simultaneously disclosing that a remaining girlfriend, Nia Love, was expecting. Now, the other remaining girlfriend, FNG Shugga, is also pregnant.

related news Finesse2Tymes Vows To Bail Somebody Out Of Jail In Every City On His Tour September 5, 2023

Taking to his Facebook account in late September, he confirmed that Shugga is carrying his baby after taking multiple at-home tests.

“Mama I need yo help!” he wrote with shocked emojis alongside a screenshot of a text with her that showed the positive pregnancy tests.

In a post of her own, the expecting mom wrote, “Uncle Elroy and Shugga have a creation on the way. Well no headstand for me. But the party still going on.”

Following a public breakup with Erica Banks and her not-so-kind reviews of his bedroom performances, Finesse2tymes debuted his three simultaneous girlfriends in May.