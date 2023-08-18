Finesse2Tymes feels he’s a hybrid of artists 50 Cent, Gucci Mane, the late Doe B and Yo Gotti – but many beg to differ.

On Thursday (August 16), the “Black Visa” rapper took to Instagram with the declaration. “If you put 50 cent, Doe b, Yo Gotti, and Gucci mane all in one pot, U get Finesse2tymes,” he wrote on his IG Story alongside a fire emoji and a thinking emoji.

But when it was reposted to Say Cheese TV, the comments told a different story. “Fuck no n-gga more like mannie fresh,missy elliot, & yo local stud in the hood,” one person joked, while another said: “I wonder how much drugs he put in a pot to come up wit ts.”

A third person commented: “Weight wise or what cuz ain’t rap wise,” while another added: “Damn he a cold individual for that narrative.”

You can view the post below:

Despite what his detractors think, one of Finesse2Tymes’ three girlfriends just showed him how into him she really is when she revealed that she’d gotten a huge — and very detailed — tattoo of the rapper’s face.

She also revealed that she’d been thinking of getting it for quite some time, and ultimately decided to pull the trigger. “This something I been thinking on for about month. I finally did it,” she wrote when sharing it. “Shout to @iamexklusive for plugging me in.”

As dedicated as the pair seems to be to one another, things weren’t always that easy for the couple. Last month, rapper Gloss Up aired out the Bread Gang Entertainment rapper when he reportedly slid into her DMs following a brawl with another girlfriend, BBJay.

The “Rich Baby Mama” rapper took to social media to post what she claims are DMs between herself and Finesse2Tymes.

“Ahh no cap you juicy ash,” Finesse appeared to write in a DM. “Shit crazy ash. Aight when u spin block I’ma give you same energy ni.”

He allegedly checked up on Gloss Up following the viral brawl over the weekend. “U good,” Finesse2Tymes said in the alleged texts. “I’m all good love keep going It’s all good.”

Finesse2Tymes then took to his Facebook account to respond to Gloss Up where he threatened to leak alternate footage of the house party brawl that showed a different result.

“I don’t be speakn on female beef, or get in the way of the shyt, but when a MF try to come for me and mine, when all I ask is be quiet and this shyt dead, ok, so when I get drunk tonight I’ma upload the REAL video,” he wrote.

Finesse2Tymes followed up to explain that the DMs were allegedly before he began dating BBJay and he wants to set up a rematch between the two.

“MANE WE CAN MEET UP IN SOUTH VEGAS WITH THE GLOVES BBJ READY I GOT MY WHOLE BANK ACCOUNT ON IT,” he continued.