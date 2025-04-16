Finnish instrument manufacturer Gasmet Technologies has released a seemingly comprehensive carbon footprint analysis of their GT5000 Terra gas analyzer, providing valuable insights into the products’ environmental impact, and assisting customers’ efforts to make informed decisions.

The emission inventory was conducted based on data from both 2023 and 2024 and in accordance with the GHG Protocol Product Life Cycle Accounting and Reporting Standard (Greenhouse Gas Protocol, 2011). In a bid to ensure accuracy, the carbon footprint calculation was conducted in collaboration with Green Carbon Finland, a Finnish environmental sustainability specialist.

The product’s carbon footprint calculations were divided into two inventory boundaries.

The Cradle-to-grave boundary considers the entire life cycle from material acquisition to end-of -life disposal. Cradle-to-gate represents the emissions to the factory gate but excludes distribution, use and end-of-life treatment.

The results of the calculations are reported as carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e), which consider the different climate-warming effects of seven different greenhouse gases. Graphic provided by Green Carbon Finland.

Importance of usage-phase electricity

The results show that the Cradle-to-gate emissions are 234.38 kg CO2e per product. Material acquisition and processing create 14.3 % of the emissions and production 0.02 %. This phase accounts only for 16% of the total emissions, thanks to the use of renewable electricity and heating at Gasmet production premises, located in Finland.

The cradle-to-grave carbon emissions of Gasmet’s GT5000 Terra Gas Analyzer are 1,473.25 kg CO2e, of which of the use stage generates the greatest (70 %) amount. If the electricity consumed during the use phase is 100% renewable, the Cradle-to-grave count drops to 441.72 kg CO2e. This highlights the importance of the end-user’s choice of electricity.

Gasmet said it is committed to reducing its own carbon footprint and promoting a cleaner future.

Nenne Nordström, CEO, Gasmet Technologies, commented, “Calculating the carbon footprint of GT5000 Terra is a significant step in our dedication to innovation and sustainable development. It provides valuable insights into the environmental impact of our products, helping both Gasmet and our customers make informed decisions transparently.”

Ulla Kosonen, Quality and Environmental Manager, Gasmet Technologies, added, “The results emphasize our continuous efforts to minimize environmental impact. Transparency in sharing these findings aligns with our values of responsibility and our goal to contribute to a cleaner world.”

Green carbon’s role in the analysis

Sebastian Aarnio, Climate Expert and Team Leader, Green Carbon Finland, said: “Our expertise, combined with internationally recognized emission factors, ensures accurate and comprehensive carbon footprint calculations. We are proud to support Gasmet Technologies in advancing their sustainability efforts”.

Green Carbon Finland has helped over 200 clients towards more sustainable operations by providing solutions to manage their carbon and biodiversity footprint.

The GT5000 Terra is said to be the world’s smallest portable and splash-proof FTIR multi-gas analyzer, capable of measuring up to 50 gases simultaneously. With wireless data transmission, you can monitor results in real-time on a laptop or tablet. Terra is used by professionals in various locations for gas exposure measurements and greenhouse gas monitoring in challenging weather conditions. Gasmet said its excellence is evident in demanding situations where portability and high precision must be combined.