Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called out to a small fuel leak at 3.44pm this afternoon, September 11.

The incident took place at the Shell Service Station in Salop Road, and one crew from Ellesmere was mobilised at the scene.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “Approximately 50 litres of fuel being absorbed by sand on forecourt of service station.”

A stop message, confirming no further assistance was needed, was sent out to control at 4.16pm.