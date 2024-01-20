Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called out to reports of a incident classified as ‘animal rescue’ in Cefn Lane, Nantmawr, at around 11.30 am, on Saturday, January 20.

Two fire appliances, including the Rescue Tender and an operations officer, were mobilised from Oswestry and Wellington.

A spokesperson from SFRS said: “A horse was rescued from farm machinery using HIAB from Rescue Tender appliance in order to move the machinery.

“The owner of the horse was in attendance.”

A stop message, confirming no further assistance was needed, was sent out to control at around 1.10pm.