More than 100 residents of a Surrey condo building were forced out of their homes on Sunday night after a fire broke out.

Crews were called to the four-storey building at 153 Street and 101 Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Flames could be seen shooting from units on the second, third and fourth floors and through the roof.

Luckily, no one was injured, but 68 units were damaged by fire and water.

Residents do not know how long they are going to be out of their homes before they will be allowed back.

“I saw fire on the second floor and I saw a guy coming out yelling ‘Can you help, can you help’ and I went to the back of the lane there and started getting people out,” neighbour Ravi Bhindi told Global News.

More than 50 firefighters were battling the blaze and were able to get it under control in 90 minutes.

“Crews arrived to heavy fire in the roof area,” Surrey Deputy Fire Chief Jason Cairney said.

“And they worked quickly to deploy our aerial apparatus to quickly get control of that fire and knock it down.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.