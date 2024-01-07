Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were scrambled to tackle a fire in the Hardwick area just outside the town just before 5pm yesterday (January 7).

The fire saw two engines being called by sent from Ellesmere and assistance being sent over by North Wales Fire Service.

According to Shropshire Fire and Rescue the fire which had covered the living room of the property was extinguished by crews.

A spokesperson for Shropshire fire and Rescue Service said: “At 4.56pm on Saturday, January 6, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as House Fire.

“Two fire appliances were mobilised from Ellesmere. An Operations officer was in attendance.

“Crews used breathing apparatus (BA), a covering jet, a hosereel jet and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire.

“The House fire involved a ground floor living room, crews were assisted by neighbouring brigade North Wales.

“The fire was extinguished using 2 breathing apparatus, 1 hose reel jet, 1 covering jet and a thermal imaging camera.”