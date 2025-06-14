Image courtesy: Dubai Media Office/ X

A fire that broke out late Friday in a 67-storey residential tower in Dubai’s Marina district has been brought under control, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) said on Saturday.

Dubai Civil Defence teams worked for six hours to extinguish the blaze, evacuating all 3,820 residents from the building’s 764 apartments without any reported injuries, according to DMO.

Authorities confirmed that all residents had been safely evacuated and the situation was under control.

Dubai Civil Defence teams successfully extinguished the fire within six hours in a 67-storey building in the Marina area, after ensuring the safety of all 3,820 residents. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 14, 2025

Dubai Marina fire: Residents’ safety a priority

Images shared by Dubai Media Office on social media platform X showed smoke continuing to rise from the tower hours after the fire had been contained.

The authorities said on X: “control measures remain in place and the situation is fully managed by the firefighting teams.”

Authorities are now working with the building’s developer to secure temporary housing for displaced residents. The authorities have said that the safety and wellbeing of those affected remained the top priority.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

