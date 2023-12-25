CHRISTMAS Day is here and Amazon has an impressive deal running on one of its Fire smart devices.

Shoppers can now enjoy an incredible 50% saving on the Fire HD 8 Tablet, reduced from £99.99 to £49.99 in a festive deal.

1 You can pick up one of Amazon’s best-selling tablets for half-price

Christmas Day has finally arrived and those eager to dive into the post-holiday bargains are in for a treat as there’s no need to wait.

Amazon can always be relied upon by those shopping for tech and currently offers substantial savings on its highly sought-after devices.

We are particularly impressed with the Fire HD 8 Tablet reduced to an unbeatable £49.99, saving shoppers 50% on the usual retail price.

This outstanding deal is available ahead of the Boxing Day rush, providing shoppers an excellent opportunity to seize these savings.

The deal comes on the latest itteration of the Fire HD 8 tablet, which is now 30% faster than the previous generation.

It features an 8-inch HD display and up to 13 hours of playtime, be that reading, surfing the web, streaming content, or listening to music.

Better still, being an Amazon device, it comes with Alexa built-in, so you only need to ask to make video calls to friends and family, or download apps.

For those of you stuck between this offer and the Kindle, fear not, I’ve put them head to head in my Amazon Fire tablet vs Kindle explainer.

I would suggest those of you looking for an all-round tablet for browsing and streaming, which you can multitask with, opt for this deal.

But while we haven’t personally tested this budget-friendly device, its impressive performance is reflected in its outstanding 4.5 out of 5-star rating on Amazon.

One user described the Fire HD 8 Tablet as ‘perfect in every way’, going on to say: ‘Great picture and screen quality. The sound quality is not bad but definitely top-notch when listening through earbuds.’

Another added: ‘The quality of the screen is good, as is the sound quality, and battery life is also pretty impressive. A lot to like about it, it’s a very good budget tablet for sure.’

The last time we saw this Fire tablet this cheap was when it was on offer during the Black Friday sale. Then the Fire 8 Tablet was reduced from £100 to £50.

Of course, the broader Boxing Day sale will kick off tomorrow. Meanwhile, you can already shop for Amazon device deals, including e-readers and speakers.

We will always keep our eyes peeled for the best today and into the New Year to help save you money, and you’ll find them all listed on our tech deals hub.

Best Christmas and Boxing Day deals 2023 It’s finally December, which means the festive season is upon us, and with it comes plenty of early Christmas deals. Here are some of the best early offers worth shopping right now. Meta Quest 2 128GB, All-in-One VR Headset, £249.99 (save £150) – shop here 40% off Simba mattresses – shop here Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK, £179.99 (save £70.99) – shop here 3 months FREE Amazon Music Unlimited – shop here Free Magic Gifts when you spend £130 at Charlotte Tilbury- shop here Shark Stratos IZ400UKT Cordless Vacuum, £ 279.99 (save £150) – shop here Lakeland Sherpa XL Heated Throw Charcoal, £74.99 (save £75) – shop here Echo Dot, £24.99 (save £30) – buy here Hotel Chocolat The Velvetiser machine, £69.95 (save £30) – shop here Up to 50% off Aspinal of London – shop here Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-series 4K UHD smart TV, £379.99 (save £170) – shop here Save up to 20% on selected premium beauty & fragrance gift sets at Boots – shop here Read more: Head to our Boxing Day and January sales hub for more of the latest news and deals. Plus check out Sun Vouchers for more discounts.

Discover more top deals and savings at your favourite tech retailers by heading to Sun Vouchers. Sun Vouchers is the one-stop shop where you can find hundreds of discount codes for top chains including Currys, Argos, AliExpress, Dyson and more.