Is Big Tech out of control and AI beyond limits? Redi Tlhabi speaks with author and activist Cory Doctorow.

Critics argue that Elon Musk’s rise to power in the United States is emblematic of the expanding power of Big Tech and could pose a threat to democracy.

With Musk now at Donald Trump’s side in the White House and as concerns grow about monopolies curtailing free speech – how strong is Big Tech’s grip on US politics? Can it be reined in?

This week on UpFront, Redi Tlhabi speaks with author and journalist Cory Doctorow.