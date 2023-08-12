Jonathan Ferguson, a weapons expert and Keeper of Firearms & Artillery at the Royal Armouries, breaks down the fictional Lancer Assault Rifle from the Gears of War franchise, including the Retro Lancer, and Grenade Launcher variant.
Jonathan Ferguson, a weapons expert and Keeper of Firearms & Artillery at the Royal Armouries, breaks down the fictional Lancer Assault Rifle from the Gears of War franchise, including the Retro Lancer, and Grenade Launcher variant.
By
Dave Jewitt
and
Adam Mason
on
Todayheadline the independent news and topics discovery
A home-grown and independent news and topic aggregation . displays breaking news linking to news websites all around the world.
© 2023 All rights are reserved Today headline