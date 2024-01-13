Thank you to Anton, developer of Hotdogs, Horseshoes and Handgrenades for sharing this gameplay footage. You can check out the game here : store.steampowered.com/app/450540

Jonathan Ferguson, a weapons expert and Keeper of Firearms & Artillery at the Royal Armouries, breaks down some of the rare and unique guns of Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, including the Ladies Companion Pepperbox, the M6 Survival Rifle, and the iconic WA2000 sniper rifle.

In the latest video in the Firearm Expert Reacts series, Jonathan Ferguson–a weapons expert and Keeper of Firearms & Artillery at the Royal Armouries–breaks down more of the rare and unique weaponry from Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and compares them to their potential real-life counterparts.

Firearms Expert Reacts playlist – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4T78VQoWUs&list=PLpg6WLs8kxGMgYb13XjPgOKbm5O-CDq7R

If you’re interested in seeing more of Jonathan’s work, you can check out more from the Royal Armouries right here. – https://www.youtube.com/user/RoyalArmouries

If you would like to support the Royal Armouries, you can make a charitable donation to the museum here. – https://royalarmouries.org/support-us/donations/

And if you would like to become a member of the Royal Armouries, you can get a membership here. – https://royalarmouries.org/support-us/membership/

You can either purchase Jonathan’s book here. – https://www.headstamppublishing.com/bullpup-rifle-book

Or at the Royal Armouries shop here. – https://shop.royalarmouries.org/collections/thorneycroft-to-sa80-british-bullpup-firearms-1901-2020

You can subscribe to the Armax Journal that Jonathan Associate Edited here: https://www.armaxjournal.org/