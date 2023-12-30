Jonathan Ferguson, a weapons expert and Keeper of Firearms & Artillery at the Royal Armouries, breaks down some of the most cursed weapons of 2022, including the Budget Arms from Cyberpunk 2077, the horrifying Finger Gun from Remnant 2, and to Jonathan’s absolute disgust, a pump-action MP5 from Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades. Oh, and Call of Duty features as well, because it has to.

In the latest video in the Firearm Expert Reacts series, Jonathan Ferguson–a weapons expert and Keeper of Firearms & Artillery at the Royal Armouries–breaks down some of the most cursed weapons he’s seen across the past year.

You can check out Loadout right here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzSrmGkpWKk&list=PLpg6WLs8kxGMzIemU1gyyLmg5VlKI2UvC

And the Firearms Expert playlist here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9lzIC05aHU&list=PLpg6WLs8kxGMgYb13XjPgOKbm5O-CDq7R

If you’re interested in seeing more of Jonathan’s work, you can check out more from the Royal Armouries right here. – https://www.youtube.com/user/RoyalArmouries

If you would like to support the Royal Armouries, you can make a charitable donation to the museum here. – https://royalarmouries.org/support-us/donations/

And if you would like to become a member of the Royal Armouries, you can get a membership here. – https://royalarmouries.org/support-us/membership/

You can either purchase Jonathan’s book here. – https://www.headstamppublishing.com/bullpup-rifle-book

Or at the Royal Armouries shop here. – https://shop.royalarmouries.org/collections/thorneycroft-to-sa80-british-bullpup-firearms-1901-2020

You can subscribe to the Armax Journal that Jonathan Associate Edited here: https://www.armaxjournal.org/