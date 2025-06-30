Transcript:

On the Fourth of July, many cities are filled with the crack and boom of fireworks.

The festive displays can be a fun way to celebrate the holiday, but they also pose risks – especially if they’re not set off by professionals.

A stray spark from a Roman candle, firecracker, or even a sparkler can ignite a wildfire.

Berlant: “Just last year, within our state here in California, we saw over 3,600 acres burned as a result of fires caused by fireworks.”

And Chief Daniel Berlant, California state fire marshal, says the risk is growing as climate change brings hotter, drier conditions.

Berlant: “It makes it easier for a fire to spark and then to spread quickly.”

He says it’s important to follow state and local laws about whether fireworks are permitted and if so, what types are allowed.

If you are setting off fireworks, make sure you’re in an area free from flammable material.

Berlant: “Especially grass and brush and other vegetation that can easily spark a fire on a hot summer day.”

And when you’re done, submerge all used fireworks in water so they cannot reignite.

Berlant: “Just taking a few extra steps can lead to a fire-safe celebration and keep your family, but also your whole community, much safer as you celebrate.”

Reporting credit: Sarah Kennedy / ChavoBart Digital Media