Fireworks Near Me in New York

As the skies light up in red, white, and blue, Americans across the country are preparing to celebrate the Fourth of July in grand style. Whether you’re in New York, California, Massachusetts, Washington D.C., or elsewhere, there’s likely a spectacular show happening near you. Here’s a city-by-city guide to 4th of July fireworks near me today—including drone shows, parades, and evening festivities.

From Long Island beaches to the Adirondack Mountains, New Yorkers have no shortage of options.

July 3 – Brewerton Fireworks on the River

Location: Oneida River, Brewerton | Time: Dusk

July 4 – Irondequoit, Jones Beach, Walkway Over the Hudson, Lake Placid, Albany (Empire State Plaza), Watkins Glen, Union (Endwell), Lyndonville

Live Events

Albany: Empire State Plaza, 9:15 p.m.

Walkway Over the Hudson, Poughkeepsie: 9–9:30 p.m.

Jones Beach, Long Island: 9:30 p.m.

Mirror Lake, Lake Placid: 9:15 p.m.

July 5 – Canandaigua at Kershaw Park

Time: Between 9:45–11 p.m.

Fireworks near me in Los Angeles & Southern California: Parades, Drones

From Santa Monica to Riverside, SoCal mixes tradition and tech.

Los Angeles County:

Long Beach: 9 p.m., Queen Mary

Dodgers Stadium: Postgame fireworks

Marina Del Rey: 9 p.m., Burton Chace Park

El Segundo: 9 p.m., Stevenson Field

Orange County:

Newport Beach: 9 p.m., Dunes Resort

Santa Ana: Centennial Park, 9 p.m.

Laguna Beach: Monument Point, 9 p.m.

Inland Empire:

Riverside: 9 p.m., Civic Center

Temecula: Ronald Reagan Sports Park, 9 p.m.

Highland: Immanuel Baptist Church, 9 p.m.

Drone Shows:

Ontario: 8:45 p.m. Drone, followed by 9 p.m. fireworks

Culver City & San Gabriel replacing fireworks with drone shows

Fireworks near me, Chicago: Neighborhood Festivities Despite No City Fireworks

Though Navy Pier will not host July 4 fireworks, communities will.

Oak Lawn: 9–9:30 p.m.

Sauganash Parade & Picnic: 9:30 a.m.

Independence Park Parade: 10 a.m.

Grant Park Music Festival: Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 6:30 p.m.

Navy Pier: July 2 fireworks only (9 p.m.)

Fireworks near me, Massachusetts & Boston: Over 50 Fireworks Shows

Boston’s Esplanade remains the crown jewel of July 4 fireworks in New England.

Boston: Esplanade, 9:40 p.m.

Framingham: June 27 | Worcester: July 1 | Chatham: July 2

New Bedford, Sharon, Fitchburg, Weymouth, Rutland: July 3

Nantucket, Marblehead, Salem, Plymouth, Acton: July 4

Franklin, Methuen, Milford: July 5

North Andover: July 6 | Uxbridge: July 12

Highlights:

Salisbury Beach: 10:15 p.m.

Wakefield Lake Quannapowitt: 9:30 p.m.

Plymouth’s Pilgrim Memorial Park: Rain date July 13

Fireworks near me, Washington D.C.: National Mall Fireworks Show

Catch the capital’s skyburst over the monuments or nearby hills.

Main Event: National Mall, 9:09 p.m.

Alternative Viewing:

Virginia: Netherlands Carillon, Mount Vernon Trail, Lady Bird Johnson Park

D.C.: East Potomac Park, Cardozo High School, Cathedral

Fireworks near me, San Francisco Bay Area: Parades, Fireworks & Drone Shows

Over 40 cities across the Bay are lighting up with fireworks and events.

Parades & Festivals:

Alameda: Parade & USS Hornet BBQ

Concord: Kids run & fireworks at Mt. Diablo High

Cupertino: Fireworks from Hyde Middle School, 9:30 p.m.

Redwood City: Parade, festival & drone show

Morgan Hill: Parade & Freedom Fest fireworks

Fireworks Shows:

San Francisco: 9:30 p.m., dual barges at Pier 39 & Aquatic Park

Mountain View: Shoreline Amphitheatre with SF Symphony

Santa Clara: Great America, 9:35 p.m.

Healdsburg, Napa, Gilroy, Petaluma, Vallejo, Vacaville: All 9–9:30 p.m.

San Jose: Fireworks only via Giants (Excite Ballpark) & Earthquakes games

Final Tips Before You Go to see Fourth Of July Fireworks

Check Local Listings for updates, last-minute changes, or cancellations

Arrive Early for prime seating, especially near waterfronts and parks

Pack Smart: Bring water, blankets, sunscreen, and flashlights

Be Respectful: Follow city safety rules, park guidelines, and clean up afterward

FAQs

Are there any fireworks events happening in New York on July 4?

Yes, multiple locations across New York are hosting fireworks, including: Empire State Plaza in Albany at 9:15 p.m., Jones Beach (Long Island) at 9:30 p.m., Walkway Over the Hudson (Poughkeepsie) from 9–9:30 p.m., Lake Placid (Mirror Lake) at 9:15 p.m.

Will there be a fireworks show in Los Angeles on July 4?

Yes, several events are planned in and around L.A., including Queen Mary, Long Beach at 9 p.m., Dodger Stadium (postgame fireworks), Marina Del Rey at 9 p.m., and Stevenson Field, El Segundo at 9 p.m.