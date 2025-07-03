Fireworks Near Me in New York
From Long Island beaches to the Adirondack Mountains, New Yorkers have no shortage of options.
July 3 – Brewerton Fireworks on the River
Location: Oneida River, Brewerton | Time: Dusk
July 4 – Irondequoit, Jones Beach, Walkway Over the Hudson, Lake Placid, Albany (Empire State Plaza), Watkins Glen, Union (Endwell), Lyndonville
Live Events
- Albany: Empire State Plaza, 9:15 p.m.
- Walkway Over the Hudson, Poughkeepsie: 9–9:30 p.m.
- Jones Beach, Long Island: 9:30 p.m.
- Mirror Lake, Lake Placid: 9:15 p.m.
July 5 – Canandaigua at Kershaw Park
Time: Between 9:45–11 p.m.
Fireworks near me in Los Angeles & Southern California: Parades, Drones
From Santa Monica to Riverside, SoCal mixes tradition and tech.
Los Angeles County:
- Long Beach: 9 p.m., Queen Mary
- Dodgers Stadium: Postgame fireworks
- Marina Del Rey: 9 p.m., Burton Chace Park
- El Segundo: 9 p.m., Stevenson Field
Orange County:
- Newport Beach: 9 p.m., Dunes Resort
- Santa Ana: Centennial Park, 9 p.m.
- Laguna Beach: Monument Point, 9 p.m.
Inland Empire:
- Riverside: 9 p.m., Civic Center
- Temecula: Ronald Reagan Sports Park, 9 p.m.
- Highland: Immanuel Baptist Church, 9 p.m.
Drone Shows:
- Ontario: 8:45 p.m. Drone, followed by 9 p.m. fireworks
- Culver City & San Gabriel replacing fireworks with drone shows
Fireworks near me, Chicago: Neighborhood Festivities Despite No City Fireworks
Though Navy Pier will not host July 4 fireworks, communities will.
- Oak Lawn: 9–9:30 p.m.
- Sauganash Parade & Picnic: 9:30 a.m.
- Independence Park Parade: 10 a.m.
- Grant Park Music Festival: Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 6:30 p.m.
- Navy Pier: July 2 fireworks only (9 p.m.)
Fireworks near me, Massachusetts & Boston: Over 50 Fireworks Shows
Boston’s Esplanade remains the crown jewel of July 4 fireworks in New England.
Boston: Esplanade, 9:40 p.m.
Framingham: June 27 | Worcester: July 1 | Chatham: July 2
New Bedford, Sharon, Fitchburg, Weymouth, Rutland: July 3
Nantucket, Marblehead, Salem, Plymouth, Acton: July 4
Franklin, Methuen, Milford: July 5
North Andover: July 6 | Uxbridge: July 12
Highlights:
- Salisbury Beach: 10:15 p.m.
- Wakefield Lake Quannapowitt: 9:30 p.m.
- Plymouth’s Pilgrim Memorial Park: Rain date July 13
Fireworks near me, Washington D.C.: National Mall Fireworks Show
Catch the capital’s skyburst over the monuments or nearby hills.
Main Event: National Mall, 9:09 p.m.
Alternative Viewing:
- Virginia: Netherlands Carillon, Mount Vernon Trail, Lady Bird Johnson Park
- D.C.: East Potomac Park, Cardozo High School, Cathedral
Fireworks near me, San Francisco Bay Area: Parades, Fireworks & Drone Shows
Over 40 cities across the Bay are lighting up with fireworks and events.
Parades & Festivals:
- Alameda: Parade & USS Hornet BBQ
- Concord: Kids run & fireworks at Mt. Diablo High
- Cupertino: Fireworks from Hyde Middle School, 9:30 p.m.
- Redwood City: Parade, festival & drone show
- Morgan Hill: Parade & Freedom Fest fireworks
Fireworks Shows:
- San Francisco: 9:30 p.m., dual barges at Pier 39 & Aquatic Park
- Mountain View: Shoreline Amphitheatre with SF Symphony
- Santa Clara: Great America, 9:35 p.m.
- Healdsburg, Napa, Gilroy, Petaluma, Vallejo, Vacaville: All 9–9:30 p.m.
- San Jose: Fireworks only via Giants (Excite Ballpark) & Earthquakes games
Final Tips Before You Go to see Fourth Of July Fireworks
- Check Local Listings for updates, last-minute changes, or cancellations
- Arrive Early for prime seating, especially near waterfronts and parks
- Pack Smart: Bring water, blankets, sunscreen, and flashlights
- Be Respectful: Follow city safety rules, park guidelines, and clean up afterward
FAQs
Are there any fireworks events happening in New York on July 4?
Yes, multiple locations across New York are hosting fireworks, including: Empire State Plaza in Albany at 9:15 p.m., Jones Beach (Long Island) at 9:30 p.m., Walkway Over the Hudson (Poughkeepsie) from 9–9:30 p.m., Lake Placid (Mirror Lake) at 9:15 p.m.
Will there be a fireworks show in Los Angeles on July 4?
Yes, several events are planned in and around L.A., including Queen Mary, Long Beach at 9 p.m., Dodger Stadium (postgame fireworks), Marina Del Rey at 9 p.m., and Stevenson Field, El Segundo at 9 p.m.