Fireworks show | Astronomy Magazine

Gianni Tumino from Ragusa, Sicily, Italy A shower of glowing material erupts from Mount Etna next to the Pleiades star cluster (M45) at lower right in this 1.9-second exposure taken July 31, 2024 with a Canon DSLR and 300mm lens at f/4.
Gianni Tumino from Ragusa, Sicily, Italy
