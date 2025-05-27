Fireworks show | Astronomy Magazine













Gianni Tumino from Ragusa, Sicily, Italy A shower of glowing material erupts from Mount Etna next to the Pleiades star cluster (M45) at lower right in this 1.9-second exposure taken July 31, 2024 with a Canon DSLR and 300mm lens at f/4.



