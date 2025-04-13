Elon Musk-headed Department of Government Efficiency has drawn criticisms for ruthlessly going for job cuts. Now a seasoned civil servant has been physically dragged out of his office for voicing against DOGE, as per a report.

Greg Pearre, who was chief of IT team at Social Security Administration, protested against Musk’s department’s plan to prevent immigrants from availing financial services.

Trump and Musk undertook a sweeping campaign to cut the size of the 2.3 million-strong civilian U.S. government workforce. Nearly 200,000 employees have been fired or earmarked for termination or have accepted buyouts, as per a Reuters report.

The layoffs have primarily been aimed at probationary workers, many in jobs for less than a year with fewer job protections than longer-tenured staffers. A judge ruled in March that the terminations of some 25,000 probationary employees were likely illegal, forcing federal agencies to begin reinstating them. Meanwhile, a new wave of cuts targeting career government workers has begun and is intensifying after Trump ordered federal agencies to submit plans for large-scale layoffs by March 13.

Last week, Elon Musk indicated for the first time that his Department of Government Efficiency was falling short of its goal, as per a NYT News Service report.

Live Events



He previously said his powerful budget-cutting team could reduce the next fiscal year’s federal budget by $1 trillion, and do it by Sept. 30, the end of the current fiscal year. Instead, in a Cabinet meeting Thursday, Musk said that he anticipated the group would save about $150 billion, 85% less than its objective.Even that figure may be too high, according to a New York Times analysis of DOGE’s claims.

FAQs

Q1. Who is head of DOGE?

A1. Elon Musk is the head of the DOGE.

Q2. What is full form of DOGE?

A2. The full form of DOGE is Department of Government Efficiency.

