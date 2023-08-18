Star Wars is back on Disney+! Well, it’s about to be, with the brand new Lucasfilm series Ahsoka just days away from streaming. Ahsoka will see the return of former Jedi Padawan Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) after she was last glimpsed in live-action during the second season of The Mandalorian and its spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett.

The character has a rich history in the animated Star Wars universe, having appeared in The Clone Wars, Rebels, and Tales of the Jedi, but Ahsoka will give Dawson the chance to be in the spotlight for eight episodes, with the first two making their debut on Aug. 23, and weekly drops to Disney+ planned thereafter.

“This one is really taking the story on in a different way,” Dawson told Den of Geek magazine. “It’s really living with a character for such a long period of time, over several episodes.”

Given the beloved character’s lengthy animated background, you’ll be unsurprised to learn that Star Wars veteran Dave Filoni has penned this new series, which also takes place in a post-Return of the Jedi timeline and features a cluster of live-action Rebels characters, including Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger. David Tennant also reprises his role as droid Huyang from Star Wars: The Clone Wars.