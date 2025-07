Abstract

This study presents the first report of sexual cannibalism in the medically significant scorpion Leiurus abdullahbayrami Yağmur, Koç & Kunt, 2009, that was recorded during a herpetological field trip to the semi-desert area in northern Lebanon. It broadens the understanding of sexual cannibalism in scorpions and adds a new prey item to the dietary spectrum of the scorpion.