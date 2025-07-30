WASHINGTON — The first flight of an orbital rocket developed by an Australian company ended seconds after liftoff July 29 when the rocket crashed near its launch pad.
To continue reading this article:
Register now and get
3 free articles every month.
You’ll also receive our weekly SpaceNews This Week newsletter every Friday. Opt-out at any time.
Get unlimited access to
SpaceNews.com now.
As low as $5 per week*
Cancel anytime. Sales tax may apply. No refunds. (*Billed quarterly)
See all subscription options