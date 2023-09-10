Game of Thrones and Eternals star Kit Harington won’t be donning armor or spandex for his next role.

The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively reveal the first images from Harington’s upcoming feature, What Remains of Us, in which the British star plays a man with a dark secret.

Set in 1965, the film is framed from the point of view of Harington’s character’s 10-year-old daughter (played by Caoilinn Springall of George Clooney-directed Netflix film The Midnight Sky). She begins to question her unusual life in her family’s fortified compound deep in the mountains of Arkansas. She discovers that once a month her father turns into a monster. Her parents say the monster is nothing to be afraid of but when the monster escapes, the girl has to confront the harsh reality of her father’s identity and make a life-altering decision. Ashleigh Cummings (The Goldfinch) plays Harington’s wife.

Documentary filmmaker Alexander J. Farrell (Refugee) directed What Remains of Us in his narrative debut. He co-wrote the script with Greer Ellison (Butterfly Kisses). The entire film was shot on location in Yorkshire, England. What Remains of Us is currently in post.

Arclight Films is handling worldwide sales for the project and is shopping the film to pre-sale buyers at this year’s Toronto Film Festival.