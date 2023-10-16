EXCLUSIVE: Here’s your first look at Stan’s upcoming mega-church drama Prosper.

The Lionsgate family drama Richard Roxburgh (Rake, Elvis, Stan Original Series Bali 2002) as Cal Quinn, the founder and global pastor of one of the fastest growing megachurches in the world, and Rebecca Gibney, as his wife Abi Quinn.

Stan says the show, which we first revealed in March, takes a “provocative peek behind the curtain of power and privilege.”

The ensemble cast includes Ewen Leslie (Stan Original Series Bali 2002, The Stranger), Ming-Zhu Hii (La Brea, Peter Rabbit), Jacob Collins-Levy (Stan Original Film True History of the Kelly Gang, The Witcher: Blood Origin), Hayley McCarthy (Sylvie’s Love, The Originals), Jordi Webber (Nomad, Deadlands, Power Ranger) Jacek Koman (Moulin Rouge!, Children of Men, Rake), Andrea Solonge (Class of ’07, Privileged), Brigid Zengeni (Stan Original Series Totally Completely Fine, The Secret She Keeps), Alex Fitzalan (The Wilds, Slender Man) and Alexander D’Souza.

Matt Cameron (Jack Irish, Secret City) and Jason Stephens (Lambs of God, Upright) are the creators and developed the series, with Stan, Lionsgate, Screen Australia and Screen NSW attached. Cameron is the writer, along with, Liz Doran (Barons, Please Like Me), Louise Fox (Glitch, Broadchurch) and Belinda Chayko (Fires, Stateless). Lingo Pictures is the producer.

Jennifer Leacey (The Secret She Keeps, The Commons)and Shaun Wilson (Romantic Getaway, Frayed) are the directors, with Jason Stephens and Andrew Walker (Deadloch, Rosehaven) the producer. Helen Bowden is executive producer for ITV Studios-owned Lingo and Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie are the executive producers for Stan. Lionsgate is here at Mipcom shopping the rights outside the U.S.

Here’s a selection of new images.

Stan/Lionsgate