Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back as Tiger and Zoya, the super-spy couple who take on the most dangerous missions in the world. The first look poster of their upcoming film Tiger 3 was unveiled by Yash Raj Films on Saturday, September 2, 2023, as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations. The poster shows Salman and Katrina in a fierce and intense avatar, holding guns and ready to face their enemies. The film is slated for a grand Diwali release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Today Yash Raj Films has launched poster of Katrina Kaif from Tiger 3 as buzz for its upcoming trailer is reaching all time high.

Here is the poster:

Tiger 3 is the third installment in the blockbuster Tiger franchise, which began with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and continued with Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Both films were directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and were huge hits at the box office. Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharma, who has previously helmed films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Fan and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. The film also marks the debut of Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist, who will challenge Tiger and Zoya in their most deadly mission yet.

YRF’s Spy Universe Becomes Biggest Brand In Indian Cinema

Tiger 3 is also the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. The spy universe is a unique concept that brings together some of the biggest stars of Bollywood as secret agents who work for different agencies but sometimes cross paths or team up for a common goal. Salman Khan had a cameo appearance as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan earlier this year, which hinted at a crossover between the two films. It is also speculated that Shah Rukh Khan will have a special appearance as Pathaan in Tiger 3, along with Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War.

The first look poster of Tiger 3 has created a lot of buzz among the fans of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who are eagerly waiting for the trailer launch of the film. The poster has also received positive responses from the critics and trade analysts, who expect the film to be a massive hit and revive the box office after the pandemic. The poster has also generated curiosity about the plot and the action sequences of the film, which are said to be shot in various locations across the world.

Tiger 3 is one of the most anticipated films of the year and promises to be an insane, jaw-dropping action spectacle that will thrill the audience with its high-octane stunts, stunning visuals and powerful performances. The film will release during Diwali this year and will clash with Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan at the box office. However, given the popularity and fan following of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 is expected to emerge as the winner of the festive season.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki Is Also A Love Story Of Shah Rukh Khan And Taapsee Pannu; Read More Inside)

Stay tuned with us for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related